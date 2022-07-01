Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container. The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, Connecticut. One of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out. Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from a tree and then tranquilized it and removed the container. The bear was unhurt and quickly found its mother waiting nearby.