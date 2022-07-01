Calls for probe into migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border

By RENATA BRITO

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Protests are expected across Spain and in the capital of Morocco Friday amid a groundswell of calls for an investigation into the deaths of at least 23 people at the border between the Spanish enclave of Melilla and Morocco. The deaths occurred on June 24 during repeated attempts by sub-Saharan migrants and asylum seekers to scale the border fence separating both territories. Moroccan authorities said the migrants died as a result of a “stampede.” The protests are being organized under the moniker “Las Vidas Negras Importan” in Spanish or “Black Lives Matter” in English.