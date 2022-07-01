COVID cases up by more than 30% in Britain last week

LONDON (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases across Britain has surged by more than 30% in the last week, with cases largely driven by the super infectious omicron variants. Data released by Britain’s Office for National Statistics on Friday showed that more than 3 million people in the U.K. had COVID-19 last week, although there has not been an equivalent spike in hospitalizations. The number of COVID-19 deaths also fell slightly in the last week. Globally, the World Health Organization said this week that COVID-19 is increasing in more than 100 countries worldwide.