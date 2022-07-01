Ex-Alibaba employee says ex-boss should be charged with rape

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has accused her then-manager of trying to rape her on a business trip last year as she pushes police to review a case that has cast a rare spotlight on workplace harassment in the Asian nation. The woman wants police to reopen what appears to be a dormant investigation into his actions. In an online post this week, she also pointed out what she said were inconsistencies in a police statement about the case. She says that led to online victim blaming against her. The accusations have sparked a national discussion over workplace harassment, highlighting how difficult it can be for women to come forward with accusations of sexual violence.