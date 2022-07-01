Ex-Louisiana officer pleads guilty in excessive force case

MONROE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former north Louisiana police officer pleaded guilty Friday to kicking a man in the face as he lay on the ground with his hands behind his back during an arrest in 2020. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown’s office, in a news release, said 44-year-old Jared Desadier, of Monroe, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote to a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. At the time of the incident, Desadier was an officer with the Monroe Police Department. Desadier admitted that the assault was without justification. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Nov. 21.