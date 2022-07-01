French airport workers strike for higher pay amid inflation

PARIS (AP) — Flights from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and other French airports are facing disruptions as workers hold a strike and protests to demand salary hikes to keep up with record inflation. France’s civil aviation authority said 17% of scheduled flights out of Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris were canceled between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, primarily short-haul routes. Protests were planned at both airports. The Paris airports authority warned of potential delays in getting into terminals and at check-in, passport control and security stations. Friday is the first big day of France’s domestic summer travel season.