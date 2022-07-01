Israeli airstrike on coastal Syrian village wounds 2

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media says Israel has carried out an airstrike on a coastal Syrian village near the border with Lebanon wounding two people. The Saturday morning attack is the first since a June 10 Israeli airstrike on the international airport in the Syrian capital of Damascus caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways and rendered the main runway unusable. The airport was closed for two weeks and flights resumed on June 23. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes against targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.