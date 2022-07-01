Migrants walk north from southern Mexico in protest

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Some 2,000 migrants, most Venezuelans, have walked out of the southern Mexico city of Tapachula en masse to pressure authorities into allowing them to continue to the United States border at a time attention is focused on immigration. The latest large public exit of migrants from Tapachula follows the discovery of an abandoned semi-trailer in San Antonio with more than 60 migrants inside. Fifty-three of them died in the failed smuggling attempt. It also comes a day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration did not err in ending the controversial Trump-era policy that forced some asylum seekers to wait out their cases in Mexico.