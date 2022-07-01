Top election officials in Arizona county leave amid threats

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona’s Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and heated criticism from backers of former President Donald Trump. Republican County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Friday that she is fed up with the “nastiness” and has accepted a job outside the county. She says longtime the county’s elections director is leaving for the same reason. She said she tired of the unfounded criticism of her and her department who have been recognized for years for running safe and secure elections. She said she’s tired of the “nastiness.”