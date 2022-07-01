Tunisian president seeks more powers in new constitution

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied has unveiled a new draft constitution that would bestow broad powers to the president and limit the powers of the prime minister and parliament. Saied made the unveiling on Friday. The referendum is scheduled for Jul 25, exactly to the day when a year earlier Saied suspended parliament and seized power. He said the move was necessary to “save the country” from political and economic crisis. That prompted strong criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of slide toward totalitarianism. Several organizations have deplored the absence of a public dialogue in preparing the new constitution.