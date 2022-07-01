Vatican closes London property sale at a loss after scandal

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has finalized the sale of a London property that is the focus of a criminal trial in the Vatican courts. The Holy See has offloaded the former Harrods warehouse for 186 million pounds (215 million euros, US$223 million). The Vatican secretariat of state had poured some 350 million euros into the building and related fees and commissions paid to brokers — losses that are at the heart of the accusations of fraud, embezzlement and extortion against 10 people on trial. The Vatican said it sold the warehouse on 60 Sloane Ave. in Chelsea to Bain Capital, the Boston-based private investment firm co-founded by Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney.