2 teenagers killed, 1 man wounded in Houston-area shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two teenagers were killed and one man was injured in a shooting at Houston-area apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter early Saturday that deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the complex parking lot in north Harris County, about 15 miles north of downtown Houston, at 10:40 p.m. Friday. Gonzalez says two teenagers were pronounced dead at a hospital and a 20-year-old man who was shot twice is expected to survive. Multiple people have been detained. Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with Houston County Sheriff’s Office Homicide says the confrontation may have started at a pool party.