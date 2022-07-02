India stops Kashmiri photojournalist from flying to Paris

NEW DELHI (AP) — A Pulitzer Prize-winning Kashmir photojournalist says she has been stopped by Indian immigration authorities from flying to Paris without giving any reason. In a tweet, Sanna Irshad Mattoo says she was scheduled to travel from New Delhi to Paris for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 winners of the Serendipity Arles Grant 2020. She says she was stopped at New Delhi airport on Saturday despite procuring a French visa. She says she was told by immigration officials that she would not be able to travel internationally. There was no immediate comment by Indian authorities. She has been working as a freelance photojournalist since 2018 depicting life in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where insurgents have been active for decades.