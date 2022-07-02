Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rican judge has issued a restraining order against superstar Ricky Martin. A police spokesman says the order was signed Friday and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado where the singer and actor lives to try to serve the order. Spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press on Saturday. that police haven’t been able to find Martin. The singer’s publicist did not immediately return a message seeking for comment. It isn’t known who requested the restraining order. Valencia says he cannot provide further details because the order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.