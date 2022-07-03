Governor: Russians gaining foothold in pivotal Ukraine city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are strengthening their positions in a grueling fight to capture the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, according to the region’s governor. Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city of Lysychansk and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. A presidential adviser said its fate could be determined within days. Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that the Russians trying to take Lysychansk “suffer significant losses, but stubbornly advance. They are gaining a foothold in the city.” Seizing Lysychansk would bring Moscow closer to its stated goal of controlling all of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.