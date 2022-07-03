Police: Children among 77 kept in Nigeria church for rapture

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say they have freed at least 77 people who were kept in a church basement by pastors who preached to them about Christian believers ascending to heaven with the second coming of Jesus Christ. Authorities say the people rescued Friday night included 23 children, some as young as 8 years old. Local residents told The Associated Press that some Whole Bible Believer Church members were kept there since last year. An Ondo police spokesperson says pastors encouraged members “to stay behind” and wait for the rapture. The spokesperson says two pastors are in custody, although investigators haven’t found evidence indicating the church members were abused or forced to stay in the basement.