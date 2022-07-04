1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police say one person was killed and four wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a downtown nightclub. Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. after a club let out patrons. Authorities say one person was killed and four were wounded and taken to hospitals. The victims were not immediately identified. Police say they have limited information about the incident and are asking witnesses to come forward with additional information. Authorities did not immediately disclose any information about a suspect or suspects and messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.