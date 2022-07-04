Daughter of Blue Jays 1B coach died in Va. tubing accident

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a tubing accident in Richmond over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Department of Wildlife Resources says Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River on Saturday. As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave. That caused it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller. Budzinski was a rising senior at Glen Allen High School who played soccer and other sports.