Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in Northern California are battling a fresh wildfire that broke out Monday east of Sacramento and forced a number of evacuations. According to Cal Fire the fire burning in Amador county had quickly spread to 959 acres as of just after 7 p.m. Monday. The fire agency had said earlier on Twitter that the fire was 75 acres in size and “burning at a dangerous rate of spread in dry grass.” The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said about 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July at a beach along a river in the area had to be evacuated when the fire broke out, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.