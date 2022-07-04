Newsom’s opponent: I’m reasonable, not a ‘crazy Republican’

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Brian Dahle faces an uphill battle to defeat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in November. Dahle is a Republican state senator who finished second in last month’s primary. He’ll now have a head-to-head matchup with Newsom. Dahle knows it will be tough for him to win because he voted for Donald Trump and opposes abortion and some new gun restrictions Democrats are pushing. His plan is to focus on what he says are the problems people care about the most, including high gas prices and rising crime. Dahle is a farmer from Northern California who has served in local and state government.