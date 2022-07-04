Police respond shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say police are responding a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. Monday but was halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Several witnesses say they heard gunfire. Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.”