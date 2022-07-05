Argentina’s economic change underlines president’s weakening

By DANIEL POLITI and DEBORA REY

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The abrupt resignation of Argentina’s economy minister has engulfed the country in an all-too familiar anxiety that flows from its periodic financial crises in recent decades. The departure of moderate Martín Guzmán also gave another sign of the growing isolation of President Alberto Fernández within his own governing coalition while Vice President Cristina Fernández gains influence. Silvina Batakis, a left-leaning ally of the vice president, was tapped as the new economy minister. Whatever the ins-and-outs of power, it’s clear many Argentines are unhappy with the government. Opinion polls give the president low approval ratings and a clear majority of respondents say the country is headed in the wrong direction.