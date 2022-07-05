Caribbean court finds anti-sodomy law unconstitutional

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Caribbean court has ruled that a law in Antigua and Barbuda that criminalizes gay sex is unconstitutional. The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court found Tuesday that “the selection of an intimate partner is a private and a personal choice.” The ruling also said the twin-island nation’s 1995 Sexual Offenses Act “offends the right to liberty, protection of the law, freedom of expression, protection of personal privacy and protection from discrimination on the basis of sex.” It wasn’t immediately clear if the government planned to appeal the decision.