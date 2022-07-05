Mexican navy sets net hooks in bid to help vaquita porpoise

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican navy has begun a controversial plan to drop dozens of concrete blocks onto the bottom of the Gulf of California in bid to snag illegal nets that drown critically endangered vaquita marina porpoises. As few as eight of the tiny, elusive porpoises remain in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez. It is the only place they live, and they cannot be bred in captivity. Environmentalists said Tuesday the plan was approved with no public comment, and expressed concerns that the metal hooks attached to the blocks might accumulate remnants of nets that could continue to entangle and drown sea life.