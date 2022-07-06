7 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling has killed at least seven people over the past 24 hours and wounded 25 more. The country’s presidential office said Wednesday that Russian forces targeted cities and villages in southeast Ukraine, with most civilian casualties occurring in Donetsk province. The governor urged the province’s more than 350,000 remaining residents to flee Tuesday, saying evacuations were necessary to save lives and allow the Ukrainian army to put up a better defense. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared the complete seizure of the Donbas region’s other province. But the governor of Luhansk denies the Russians have captured the entire province. He says heavy fighting continues in some villages.