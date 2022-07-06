Economists: Current measures won’t meet German energy goals

BERLIN (AP) — Economists say current measures aren’t enough to achieve Germany’s targets for phasing out fossil fuels and ramping up renewable energy by 2030. In a report published Wednesday, the German Institute for Economic Research calculated that the current roll-out of electric vehicles, solar and wind energy won’t be fast enough to reach those targets. They found that the government’s goal of putting 15 million electric cars on the road by 2030 would require 130,000 such vehicles to be registered every month — up from 30,000 at present. The speed at which solar panels are installed would need to triple compared with the rate seen in the past year, while the erection of wind turbines needs to quadruple.