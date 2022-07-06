How a hotel satisfaction promise has led to more discontent

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

In the 1990s and early 2000s, hotels began offering 100% Satisfaction Guarantees to customers. The promise ensured that customers who were dissatisfied with their service would be guaranteed full refunds with no questions asked. Fast forward to 2022, and it looks like this prevailing expectation has had a negative impact on the overall hotel experience for customers. Recent travel experts state that this approach has diminished guest confidence and rapport with brands. In fact, hotel satisfaction has been trending downward and is at its lowest numbers in years.