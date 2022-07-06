Italian singer Raffaella Carrà honored with square in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Italian singer Raffaella Carrà has had a square in Spain’s capital named in her honor a year after she died. Madrid’s town hall held a ceremony on Wednesday to inaugurate the square with a plaque for the musical artist who died last July at age 78. She became a staple of Italian television while also conquering fans in Spain and Latin American in the mid-1970s. She won over legions of gay fans both in Italy and the Spanish-speaking world. Her new square coincides with the celebration of Madrid Pride week.