Nashville bid for GOP convention trips up in metro council

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bid to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville has hit a roadblock in the left-leaning city’s metro council. Amid opposition to hosting the event, Councilmember Robert Swope withdrew a proposed agreement Tuesday that spells out specifics about how the city would host the convention. The move casts uncertainty about the city’s chances to land the GOP convention. Officials in the other finalist city, Milwaukee, approved a similar framework early last month. The Nashville 2024 Host Committee has said it hopes the proposal will be refiled and the council will begin considering it at a meeting later this month.