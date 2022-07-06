South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

EAST LONDON, South Africa (AP) — More than a thousand grieving family and community members are attending the funeral in South Africa’s East London for 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious tragedy at a nightclub nearly two weeks ago. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to give the eulogy for the young who died. Mournful hymns were sung by a large choir as 19 coffins were carried into a large tent where the service is being held in East London’s Scenery Park township. Two families held private burials and the service organizers said the caskets on display were empty, in respect of the wishes of some families. They said the children are to be buried later Wednesday and in the coming days.