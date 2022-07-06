Spain’s famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus

By IRENE YAGÜE and CIARÁN GILES

Associated Press

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of revelers have erupted in celebration as a firework blast started Pamplona’s San Fermín Running of the Bulls festival. The festival was suspended for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. With emotions running high, people dressed in white and red packed the town hall square for the noon event and then sprayed each other with red wine and cava sparkling wine. The highlight of the nine-day festival is the early morning runs in which thousands of people running crazily to avoid six bulls and as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring. The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”