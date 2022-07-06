Taliban leader: Afghan soil won’t be used to launch attacks

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada says that Afghan soil will not be used to launch attacks against other countries, and he asked the international community to not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Akhundzada made the assurance on Wednesday in an address ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday. The Taliban say they are adhering to an agreement they signed with the United States in 2020 — before retaking power — in which they promised to fight terrorists. Since their takeover, they have repeatedly said Afghanistan would not be used as a launching pad for attacks against other countries.