Turkey again asks Sweden, Finland to extradite suspects

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister says his country has sent letters to Sweden and Finland renewing its request for the extradition of people it considers terror suspects. Turkey last week lifted its objections to Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession. Ankara has however warned that it could still block the process if they fail to meet its demand to extradite suspects with alleged links to outlawed Kurdish groups, or the network of an exiled cleric accused of a failed coup in 2016. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Wednesday letters were sent renewing Turkey’s requests for the extradition of suspects for whom earlier requests had been rejected. The letters also “reminded” the two countries about suspects whose cases are still pending, he said.