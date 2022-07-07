Skip to Content
Acting as own lawyer, accused CIA coder argues for acquittal

By TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has told a jury there’s not enough evidence to convict him of espionage and other federal charges. Joshua Schulte defended himself at a New York City retrial. He said in his closing arguments Thursday that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017. A prosecutor said there was ample proof that he pilfered a sensitive backup computer file.

