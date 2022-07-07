Uruguay suspends COVID vaccination for children under 13

By GUILLERMO GARAT

Associated Press

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay has stopped administering coronavirus vaccine to children under age 13. The halt began after a judge ordered on Thursday that all inoculations in that age group halt until officials present documents relating to contracts signed with vaccine manufacturers. The government says it will appeal the ruling, characterizing the stoppage it as a threat to public health. Vaccination for children under 13 in Uruguay has been on a voluntary basis. The Health Minisistry saays vaccinations for those older than 13 will be continue.