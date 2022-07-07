WNBA players union ‘stands with’ Griner after guilty plea
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
Brittney Griner’s guilty plea has not lessened the support the Olympic gold medalist continues to receive from her WNBA peers. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The players union issued a statement hours after the plea was entered, saying that “the WNBPA stands with Brittney Griner. With a 99 percent conviction rate, Russia’s process is its own.” The plea came a day after President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with her wife Cherelle and told her he is working to free the two-time Olympic gold medalists as soon as possible.
