Blind, older dog found in Alaska 3 weeks after wandering off

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska family had given up hope of finding their blind, elderly golden retriever who wandered away from their home three weeks ago, but a construction crew found Lulu in salmonberry bushes after initially confusing her for a bear. The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports Lulu was barely alive after being found Tuesday, but she has been nursed back to health and is back home with her family. Owner Ted Kubacki said Lulu means everything to the family, and his five daughters have spent every day of their lives with Lulu. Sitka residents have taken another worry off Kubacki’s mind; they have paid for Lulu’s vet bills.