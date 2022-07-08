China ex-vice public security minister on trial for graft

BEIJING (AP) — A former Chinese vice minister of public security has gone on trial, accused of collecting 646 million yuan ($96.3 million) in bribes over nearly two decades. Sun Lijun faces charges of selling government positions, manipulating stock prices and illegally possessing firearms, in one of the most high-profile corruption trials in years. Sun, who was also accused of abandoning his post amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has pleaded guilty, state broadcaster CCTV said in a report on Friday’s trial, which is being held at the Intermediate Court in the northeastern city of Changchun.