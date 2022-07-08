‘I can’t be the only one’: Docuseries on ‘Women Who Rock’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A deep dive into rock ‘n’ roll’s female pioneers like Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples and Shania Twain forms the backbone of the fascinating, four-part docuseries “Women Who Rock.” The docuseries moves chronologically from the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, where women weren’t taken seriously, to the present day, where they’ve seized both production credits and technology to blaze their own independent paths. It’s been an uphill climb for most. Director Jessica Hopper says the series offers a look at far more than just rock stars but a broader story of America. The series starts Sunday on Epix.