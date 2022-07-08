Infants, patients among 13 killed in Congo hospital attack

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials in Congo say rebels attacked a hospital and killed at least 13 people, including infants and patients. The Congolese army said three attackers were killed when the military intervened. Some hospital staff are missing and several houses were also burned in the attack Thursday night on the medical center in the town of Lume in North Kivu province. It is the largest health facility in the region. Hospital chief Kule Bwenge told reporters that among those killed were three infants and four patients. The Congolese military says the attackers were Mai-Mai militia members. However, local civil society groups accused Ugandan rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces of carrying out the attack.