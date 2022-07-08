UK appoints counterterror cop to head troubled London police

LONDON (AP) — The British government says veteran counterterrorism police officer Mark Rowley will be the new chief of London’s troubled Metropolitan Police. Rowley was head of counterterrorism at the force between 2014 and 2018. He becomes Scotland Yard commissioner after a string of controversies undermined public confidence in the country’s largest police force. Rowley’s predecessor Cressida Dick quit in February after being accused of failing to tackle allegations of misogyny and racism in police ranks. Last month the force was placed in “special measures” by the country’s police watchdog. Rowley promised to “lead the renewal of policing by consent.” His start date has not been announced.