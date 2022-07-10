Skip to Content
AP National News
Hurricane Darby forms far out in Pacific west of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Darby has formed far out in the Pacific west of southern Mexico, and forecasters said it would head farther out to sea and pose no threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Darby had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph Sunday night. It was centered about 905 miles southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and moving west at 17 mph. The hurricane center says Darby likely will strengthen some over the next day or two, but will begin weakening at midweek.

