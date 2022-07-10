Saudi dissident killed in Lebanon; his brothers detained

BEIRUT (AP) — A Saudi opposition party says one of its founding members was killed in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The National Assembly Party said Sunday that founding member Manea Al-Yami was slain in “complicated circumstances.” The Lebanese Internal Security Forces say in a statement that Al-Yami’s two brothers stabbed him to death in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Saturday evening. The statement says the two brothers are in custody and have admitted that they murdered Al-Yami due to “family reasons.” The National Assembly Party’s members live in exile.