Tony Romo wins American Century celebrity title in playoff

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday. Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event. Romo, the former Dallas quarterback and current top NFL television analyst, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019. Mulder won three straight times from 2015-17. Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen tied for fourth with 58 points.