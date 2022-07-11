Couples derailed by virus get mass ‘re-wedding’ in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over thanks to a New York City landmark. The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosted “Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding” on Sunday in the pavilion outside the center. Lincoln Center’s website calls it ”a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were canceled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love.” It featured a multicultural ceremony, music, dancing and remarks from Mayor Eric Adams. The website notes that the ceremony is not legally binding.