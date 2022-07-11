Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over assets

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets. Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said after reviewing evidence from the tax office, authorities have authorized a charge against Ecclestone over his failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds ($477 million). Simon York, of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, said the announcement followed a “complex and worldwide” investigation into the 91-year-old businessman’s finances. The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Aug. 22.