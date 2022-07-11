Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman who killed two people and injured three others in a string of 7-Eleven store robberies in six Southern California cities. Authorities say they’re seeking the same hooded gunman who over a five-hour timespan robbed stores Monday in Ontario, Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra. The man shot and killed an employee in Brea and also a man who was found dead in a parking lot of a Santa Ana store. The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, which is when the national store brand celebrates its anniversary.