Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:34 AM

Italy’s Draghi meets with president amid 5-Star tensions

KTVZ

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Premier Mario Draghi is meeting with Italy’s president to discuss the future of his government amid simmering tensions with a coalition member, the 5-Star Movement.  Five-Star lawmakers abstained from a vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies on Monday, signaling a lack of support for Draghi’s government. Draghi’s national unity coalition,  formed with the aim of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, is made up of a broad base of parties. Ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose center-right Forza Italia party is part of the coalition, called on Draghi to verify if he still has a viable majority to govern. That prompted the premier to go meet with Italy’s president.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content