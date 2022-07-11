Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

By SAM METZ, JENNIFER McDERMOTT and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge has granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, keeping them legal up to 18 weeks until the court rules on the ban’s constitutionality. Meanwhile, a Minnesota judge has declared most of the state’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional. The moves Monday come as the implications of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade are being sorted out nationwide. In Michigan, an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures so voters can be asked on the November ballot whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Last month’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling set off new court battles and ballot initiatives.