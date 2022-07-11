Kentucky man indicted in slaying of 3 police officers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has been indicted on 20 charges. Forty-nine-year-old Lance Storz was indicted Monday on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer. Police say Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home in Floyd County. Storz was also indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment against a police officer, three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a service animal.